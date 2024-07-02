Heart-shaped begonias stun visitors to Phitsanulok national park

The Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park in Phitsanulok province is all abloom with the colourful, heart-shaped leaves of Begonia Arenosaxa, a flowering plant in the Begoniaceae family that is often found in rainforests during the rainy season.

Visitors to the Lan Hin Pum – Pha Chu Thong natural trail will be treated to a spectacular vista of reddish leaves spread all over the ground, adding more colour to the already verdant rain forest.

Situated about 130km from Phitsanulok city centre, the 307 sq km mountainous park extends east into Loei and Phetchabun provinces nearly 40 km from the Laotian border.

The park has recorded sightings of rare wild animals in its forest areas including leopards, leopard cats, Asian black bears, Asian golden cats, hog badgers, serow and barking deer, as well as more than 200 bird species.

The park is also historically significant as it was the scene of fighting between communist insurgents and the Royal Thai Armed Forces between 1968 and 1972, which resulted in the insurgents surrendering with the help of the Hmong community present in the area.

Photos courtesy of Sarawut Thongmuang, an official at Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park, Department of National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation