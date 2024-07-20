Win THB2 million prizes by creating Thailand travel content on TikTok

The TAT launched the campaign, “Amazing Thailand Passion Ambassador”, on Friday in collaboration with TikTok Thailand to promote domestic tourism under the government’s “Ignite Thailand” initiative.

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said that the campaign aims to promote primary and secondary tourism provinces in all five regions of Thailand in a bid to highlight the kingdom’s potential as a regional tourism hub.

“Harnessing on the power of internet influencers and key opinion leaders, we invite travellers to tell exciting stories about travelling in Thailand in a meaningful way to inspire viewers to follow their footsteps,” she said.

Participants must create video content and post it on their TikTok account, setting the post as public and add the hashtags #AmazingThailandPassionAmbassador #AmazingThailand and #PassionAmbassador, for a chance to win prizes worth 2 million baht in total.

The campaign will run from August 1-31. The 80 videos that get the highest engagement will win travel vouchers from TAT, while the top 2,000 videos based on viewership will each receive a complimentary gift.

Winners will be announced on September 15 via the Facebook fanpage of Amazing Thailand.