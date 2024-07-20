Thailand’s tourism targets French market post-Olympics

In the first six months of this year, Thailand welcomed 380,013 French tourists, while the target for the whole year was set at 661,000 arrivals, generating 42.9 billion baht, which will be the same revenue as generated in 2019.

She said the number in the first half was higher than the halfway mark of the entire annual target, while expenditure of this market is forecast at 65,008 baht per person, which is higher than the average of 55,000 baht.

Soraya said another tailwind that will help boost the post-Olympic market is lower airfares.

Excluding the period of the Olympic Games, airfares have continued in a downward trend since June, she said.

The remaining concern is seat capacity as direct flights between Thailand and France have recovered by only 70-75 baht.

