Thailand's new e-visa service effective Jan 1

"This initiative aligns with the government's policy to continue the success of the country's system-wide visa restructuring to facilitate various types of visitors, thus revitalizing Thailand's image and international confidence," Maris Sangiampongsa, minister of foreign affairs told the Tuesday press conference.

As Thailand is now entering its peak season for international tourists, he said the ministry is reiterating the government's ongoing commitment to making the country a global hub for tourism, business, and international exchange, both at the regional and global levels.

Following the Covid-19 pandemic, Maris said Thailand has seen a steady growth in tourism and foreign investment. "As we expected, this trend will continue by simplifying the visa process, the e-visas will ensure our competitiveness in the global market and reaffirm our position as leaders in regional and international connectivity," he added.

As of Oct 5, Thailand had recorded 26.6 million foreign arrivals for the year, a 30 per cent increase from the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports. The target for inbound tourism is 36.7 million within this year.

A senior official from the Tourism Authority of Thailand recently revealed a development plan for 2025, which prioritized niche markets, focusing on four major segments — wellness, luxury experiences, sports tourism, and romance or honeymoon tourism.

Local media reported that TAT will promote international music festivals, global conferences, and fashion shows. Partnerships with luxury brands across industries such as fashion, spas, and hotels will also create unique and memorable experiences for high-end tourists.

Yang Wanli

China News Network

Asia News Network