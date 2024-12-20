Thailand's new e-visa service effective Jan 1

As an upgrade to Thailand's visa process with the slogan "Apply, Anywhere, Anytime", the e-visa system is expected to make the visa application more efficient, enhance services and facilitate foreign nationals wishing to obtain a visa to enter the kingdom.
According to the Director-General of the Department of Consular Affairs Worawoot Pongprapapant, under the ministry, the system also improves the effectiveness of screening individuals entering the country, reduces paperwork, and integrates databases with other relevant agencies.
For citizens from countries that have visa exemption agreements with Thailand, the visa exemption will remain effective for respective visa types. The e-visa system will mainly serve applicants of other visa types, he explained.
In July, the Thai government announced that visitors from 93 countries will be able to enjoy visa-free entry to Thailand for a visit of up to 60 days, according to the newly approved implementation. This applies to both business and tourism visits and is valid from Jul 15. The Chinese mainland is included in the list.
"Our e-visa program is a direct response to these needs by moving the entire visa application process online. We are eliminating unnecessary complexities and reducing barriers to make the application process accessible from every corner of the world through the internet," said Worawoot.
Through the website www.thaievisa.go.th, which can be accessed in 15 languages, applicants can proceed with their visa applications at any time. In most countries, the system also supports online payment for the application fee.
"This initiative aligns with the government's policy to continue the success of the country's system-wide visa restructuring to facilitate various types of visitors, thus revitalizing Thailand's image and international confidence," Maris Sangiampongsa, minister of foreign affairs told the Tuesday press conference.
As Thailand is now entering its peak season for international tourists, he said the ministry is reiterating the government's ongoing commitment to making the country a global hub for tourism, business, and international exchange, both at the regional and global levels.
Following the Covid-19 pandemic, Maris said Thailand has seen a steady growth in tourism and foreign investment. "As we expected, this trend will continue by simplifying the visa process, the e-visas will ensure our competitiveness in the global market and reaffirm our position as leaders in regional and international connectivity," he added.
As of Oct 5, Thailand had recorded 26.6 million foreign arrivals for the year, a 30 per cent increase from the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports. The target for inbound tourism is 36.7 million within this year.
A senior official from the Tourism Authority of Thailand recently revealed a development plan for 2025, which prioritized niche markets, focusing on four major segments — wellness, luxury experiences, sports tourism, and romance or honeymoon tourism.
Local media reported that TAT will promote international music festivals, global conferences, and fashion shows. Partnerships with luxury brands across industries such as fashion, spas, and hotels will also create unique and memorable experiences for high-end tourists.
Yang Wanli
China News Network
Asia News Network