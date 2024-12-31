Thai airports see surge of 150,000 tourists daily over New Year

Many of the tourists are heading on to Laos, catching twice daily trains at Bangkok’s Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal Station to Vientiane, he added.

Panumas said extra immigration officials have been deployed at both airports to ensure tourist safety on arrival and departure.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) predicts 1.56 million foreign arrivals between December 21 and January 1, up 16% on 2023. They are expected to generate 45 billion baht in tourism revenue, up 20% year-on-year.