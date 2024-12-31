Thai airports see surge of 150,000 tourists daily over New Year

Thailand’s two main airports will welcome an average of 150,000 foreign arrivals daily over the five-day New Year holiday from December 28 to January 1, the Immigration Bureau announced on Monday.
Bureau chief Pol Lt General Panumas Bunyalak said foreign arrivals would surge from 30,000-40,000 per day in December at Suvarnabhumi Airport (25,000) and Don Mueang Airport (10,000).
Many of the tourists are heading on to Laos, catching twice daily trains at Bangkok’s Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal Station to Vientiane, he added.
Panumas said extra immigration officials have been deployed at both airports to ensure tourist safety on arrival and departure.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) predicts 1.56 million foreign arrivals between December 21 and January 1, up 16% on 2023. They are expected to generate 45 billion baht in tourism revenue, up 20% year-on-year.