TAT governor drives Amazing 5 Economy strategy to boost Thai tourism

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), summarised the Thai tourism overview for the first five months of 2026.

Foreign tourist arrivals to Thailand totalled 14.03 million, a slight decrease of 2.3% from the 14.36 million recorded during the same period in 2025.

This generated THB679.274 billion in tourism revenue.

This decline is the result of unrest in the Middle East, which led to the closure of flight routes, as well as rising energy costs and increased airfares.

These factors caused airlines to cancel certain routes or reduce flight frequencies.

Furthermore, the global economic slowdown has resulted in a deceleration of tourist spending.

For the long-haul market, those directly affected include the Middle East, which dropped by 24.9%, and Africa, down by 4%.

Meanwhile, the European and American markets trended steadily at levels close to 2025.

Markets that continued to grow include the Scandinavian and Eastern European groups, particularly Sweden (+14.3%), Norway (+10.9%), Poland (+16.9%), and Kazakhstan (+8.3%).

As for the short-haul market, the East Asian market showed an upward trend during the first five months of 2026.

The Chinese market rebounded remarkably (+18.4%), bringing 2.3 million tourists to Thailand.

In South Asia, India continued to grow steadily at 8% with 1 million tourists.

However, the ASEAN market showed signs of slowing down (-14%).

The top five tourist markets entering Thailand were: China, ranking first with 2,318,312 tourists (+18.4%), followed by Malaysia with 1,737,938 (-8.6%), India with 1,056,729 (+7.9%), Russia with 946,732 (-1.5%), and South Korea with 539,848 (-19.8%).