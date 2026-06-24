Bangkok ranks in global top five for first-half flight bookings

Why is everyone heading to Bangkok this summer?

Bangkok is not merely a capital city; it is a lifestyle hub that blends modernity and culture well, meeting three major travel trends of 2026.

It fits “short trips” over long weekends (Long Weekend Travel): modern travellers are increasingly favouring short trips of about 3-4 days that still deliver a full experience.

Bookings for this type of trip in South-East Asia have grown by more than 15%.

Bangkok, therefore, fits the bill, with dense flight services, leading shopping centres, Michelin-recognised street food and chic cafés where even a day out can generate plenty of content.

A paradise for “family travel”: this year, hotel bookings for families have grown sharply, particularly among millennials and Gen Z, who give priority to facilities at their accommodation.

Easy-to-reach locations close to activity areas are also important.

Bangkok has them all: indoor amusement parks, world-class aquariums and riverside hotels along the Chao Phraya River that welcome children of all ages.

An urban heat-escape destination: although the “Coolcation” trend, escaping the heat to cooler countries, is gaining traction, travellers who enjoy urban leisure have other options.

Bangkok offers many ways to “cool down”, from cruises on the Chao Phraya River to finding water-based activities through ranking features such as Trip.

Best, allowing travellers to enjoy a refreshing break without flying all the way to Europe.