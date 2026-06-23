Modern, mixed-use and Mutelu: One Bangkok’s Fountain Plaza becomes a new wish-making landmark

Bangkok has always known how to fold belief into daily life. From old-city shrines to riverside temples, spirituality here is rarely sealed away from the city. It moves with commuters, office workers, shoppers and travellers. Now, at the intersection of Rama IV and Wireless roads, that instinct has found a striking new stage: the Fountain Plaza at One Bangkok.

This is not a traditional shrine scented with incense and garlands. It is glass, water, skyline and choreography — a vast open space surrounded by high-rise architecture, with a fountain that rises in rhythmic bursts and becomes especially dramatic after dark. It is both a new Bangkok landmark and a photogenic “urban luxury” setting, drawing visitors not only for pictures but also for positive energy.

Its appeal lies in a very Thai modernity: polished, practical and quietly spiritual. In Feng Shui readings, the Rama IV-Wireless junction is seen as a major “energy traffic” point, while the circular fountain functions like a centre wheel, circulating beneficial energy through the development. In the current Feng Shui “Period 9”, associated with the fire element, the moving water is seen as a balancing force — cooling, softening and stimulating fortune.