Fastening the First Button: ATTA Backs Tourism and Culture Ministry

The Association of Thai Travel Agents urges the state to pivot from basic holiday promotion to a high-yield, cross-sector 'Visitor Economy'.
The Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA) has urged the government to fundamentally overhaul the structure and mission of its proposed new ministry, arguing that the country must pivot away from traditional holiday promotion towards a high-yield, cross-sector "Visitor Economy".
In a strategic proposal submitted to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the association outlined a blueprint for the transitioning body, which is expected to change its focus from sports to culture. The restructure is slated for Cabinet consideration by July 2026.
According to ATTA, the new Ministry of Tourism and Culture must not merely exist as an administrative realignment. Instead, it should be designed around the core principle of a "tourism-led economic transformation"—positioning the sector as the primary, immediate engine for national economic growth during a critical period of industrial transition.
Modern visitor spending functions as a deeply integrated network, connecting all corners of the country from agriculture and local manufacturing to transport, logistics, and medical wellness.
Spending by international visitors triggers simultaneous financial circulation across this entire macroeconomic supply chain, making it a vital mechanism for generating value for the broader economy.
A Bridge to the Future Economy
Dr Adith Chairattananon, secretary-general of ATTA, stated that determining the name and framework of the ministry is a vital declaration of Thailand’s long-term economic direction.
Thailand is currently transitioning towards a digital, innovation-based economy—encompassing Artificial Intelligence (AI), hyperscale data centres, and advanced technology industries—these sectors require significant time for infrastructure development and workforce cultivation.
Consequently, ATTA argues that tourism remains the only asset with the immediate capacity to generate liquidity, create jobs, and distribute wealth across rural provinces.
"The naming of the Ministry of Tourism and Culture holds immense strategic significance," Dr Adith noted. "It reflects a decision to place tourism at the forefront of generating economic added value while leveraging culture as an identity and social asset to sharpen long-term competitiveness. It is not about diminishing culture but tangibly integrating it into the economic system."
Dismantling the Standalone Sector
The association believes that the traditional view of tourism as a standalone service sector is outdated. Modern visitor spending interconnects the entire economic supply chain, directly feeding capital into agriculture, local manufacturing, logistics, medical wellness, and the creative industries.
ATTA warned that if the state continues to view tourism merely through the lens of flight marketing or publicising destinations, it will fail to harness the industry's true fiscal potential.
By deploying tourism as a macroeconomic tool, Thailand can successfully transition into a full "Visitor Economy." This framework prioritises the multi-dimensional economic impact of international arrivals—capturing not just holiday leisure but the trade, direct investment, and business opportunities they bring into the Kingdom.
Industry leaders view this structural change as a crucial "first button correctly fastened" in reshaping the national economy. By building a ministry that treats cultural heritage as a value-based differentiator and tourism as a structural catalyst, Thailand aims to transition securely from its past strengths into a highly resilient, modern economic model for the decade ahead.