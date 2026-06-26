Sweltering Malaysian heatwave sparks air conditioning crisis

Scorching daily temperatures peaking between 35°C and 37°C have plunged Malaysia into a cooling crisis, leaving air conditioning maintenance crews completely overwhelmed.

Tradesmen are battling an unprecedented backlog of service requests as machinery breaks down under the strain of continuous operation.

Gary Ong, a 41-year-old technician, noted a dramatic spike in emergency calls, with his daily roster now exceeding ten site visits.

He explained that most faults stem from units being run ceaselessly and failing to chill rooms adequately.

Consequently, standard one-week wait times have ballooned into multi-week delays.

A fellow repairman, known simply as Faizal, echoed this sentiment.

Despite sympathising with vulnerable clients such as the elderly and young infants, he admitted that the sheer volume of jobs forces constant rescheduling.

Furthermore, Faizal observed a growing consumer interest in energy-saving appliances and methods to slash household outgoings.