A nostalgic steam train journey from Bangkok to historic Ayutthaya

The whistle of a classic steam locomotive is set to return to the Bangkok-Ayutthaya line, as the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) opens bookings for a special heritage train journey to Thailand’s former capital.

The one-day trip will take passengers from Bangkok to Ayutthaya on July 28, 2026, offering a rare chance to travel in old-world style to one of the country’s most historic destinations.

The journey is being arranged to mark the birthday of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn, as part of activities expressing loyalty and gratitude for his royal duties undertaken for the benefit and happiness of the Thai people.