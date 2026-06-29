"Land of Smiles" Triumphs in Madrid: Thailand Voted the World’s Most Welcoming Destination

The Madrid Recognition: A Peer-to-Peer Triumph

In the sophisticated landscape of global tourism, few accolades carry as much weight as those bestowed by one’s own peers. At the 31st Travel Ranking Awards, held on 26 March 2026 amidst the architectural grandeur of Madrid, Thailand achieved a significant strategic victory, receiving a resounding validation from the very frontline of the European travel trade. This prestigious event, hosted by the influential industry publication Agenttravel magazine, serves as the definitive barometer for excellence within the Spanish market.

The scale of this recognition is particularly noteworthy, determined by the discerning votes of approximately 1,000 Spanish travel agents. Thailand emerged victorious in the highly competitive category of "The country that best welcomes tourists," a testament to the nation's enduring charm. For the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), this peer-voted accolade is more than a trophy; it is a transformative branding tool that secures "Top of Mind" status among European distributors. The recognition is expected to support Thailand’s visibility among European travel operators at a time when international arrivals continue to recover strongly.