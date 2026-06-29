"Land of Smiles" Triumphs in Madrid: Thailand Voted the World’s Most Welcoming Destination

In the sophisticated landscape of global tourism, few accolades carry as much weight as those bestowed by one’s own peers. At the 31st Travel Ranking Awards, held on 26 March 2026 amidst the architectural grandeur of Madrid, Thailand achieved a significant strategic victory, receiving a resounding validation from the very frontline of the European travel trade. This prestigious event, hosted by the influential industry publication Agenttravel magazine, serves as the definitive barometer for excellence within the Spanish market.
The scale of this recognition is particularly noteworthy, determined by the discerning votes of approximately 1,000 Spanish travel agents. Thailand emerged victorious in the highly competitive category of "The country that best welcomes tourists," a testament to the nation's enduring charm. For the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), this peer-voted accolade is more than a trophy; it is a transformative branding tool that secures "Top of Mind" status among European distributors. The recognition is expected to support Thailand’s visibility among European travel operators at a time when international arrivals continue to recover strongly.
The allure of the Kingdom remains an enduring siren song for Spanish and European travellers, who are increasingly eschewing mass tourism in favour of high-quality, soulful journeys. From the rhythmic pulse of Bangkok to the emerald serenity of the Andaman coast, Thailand’s ability to capture the imagination of a sophisticated international audience is reflected in its stellar performance metrics for 2025:
This magnetism is rooted in a shift toward sustainability. The Spanish market, in particular, has shown a deep affinity for community-based tourism and ethical wildlife encounters—areas where Thailand’s strategic focus has created a unique competitive edge.
In an era of globalised travel, hospitality is far more than a cultural trait; it is a key pillar of Thailand’s tourism identity.
Thailand has seamlessly woven its ancestral traditions of grace and warmth into the very fabric of modern luxury, setting a global benchmark for excellence. The Madrid award identifies this "Masterclass in Hospitality" as the gold standard, highlighting the enduring appeal of Thai hospitality among international visitors.
Central to this success are the twin pillars of quality and sustainability. The TAT intends to build on this prestigious victory by further promoting Thailand as a destination that offers profound value beyond the surface. By focusing on "meaningful experiences"—ranging from temple retreats in Chiang Mai to regenerative diving in the south—the Kingdom ensures its longevity as a premier choice for the discerning traveller. Ultimately, this recognition confirms that the "Land of Smiles" is not merely a destination, but a global benchmark for what it means to truly welcome the world.
SOURCE: www.thailand.go.th