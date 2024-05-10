Japan to start hunting fin whales after five years of commercial whaling

Japan resumed commercial whaling in its territorial waters and exclusive economic zones in 2019, on withdrawing from the International Whaling Commission (IWC).

This week, its Fisheries Agency sought public comment on a draft revision of its aquatic resource control policies that would allow commercial catching of fin whales.

The Japanese government will continue to promote whaling and take the necessary diplomatic steps, Hayashi told a regular press conference.

"Whales are important food resources and should be sustainably utilised, based on scientific evidence," said Hayashi, the chief cabinet secretary, referring to widening the allowable catch to include fin whales.