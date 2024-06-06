Joint statement on Gaza by leaders of Thailand and 15 other countries

It said, "As leaders of countries deeply concerned for the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, including many of our own citizens, we fully support the movement towards a ceasefire and hostage release deal now on the table, as outlined by President Biden on May 31, 2024."

"There is no time to lose. We call on Hamas to close this agreement, which Israel is ready to move forward with, and begin the process of releasing our citizens."

"We note that this agreement would lead to an immediate ceasefire and the rehabilitation of Gaza, together with security assurances for Israelis and Palestinians, and opportunities for a more enduring long-term peace and a two-state solution."