At least 9 dead in central Seoul car accident

According to the National Fire Agency, a vehicle drove onto the sidewalk at an intersection near Exit 12 of City Hall Station at around 9.26pm, hitting pedestrians who were waiting to cross the street.
The vehicle was reportedly driving backwards at the time of the accident, according to statements from several witnesses.
Police arrested a man in his 60s at the scene. The driver is reportedly claiming that the accident was caused by a sudden acceleration of the vehicle.
Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident, based on reports that a vehicle drove onto the sidewalk. Police and other emergency services responded to the scene of an accident.
"A male driver in his 70s is believed to have hit pedestrians waiting at a traffic light," said a police official, adding, that the number of casualties may increase.
Yoon calls for swift response to central Seoul accident
President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered related government agencies to respond swiftly to the deadly car accident that took place late Monday near Seoul city hall.
“President Yoon was briefed about the car accident and ordered the minister of interior and safety, and the chief of the National Fire Agency to ‘focus all resources to rescue and treatment of the victims,” Kim Soo-kyung, the president spokesperson said in a written briefing Monday evening.
Choi Jeong-yoon
The Korea Herald
Asia News Network