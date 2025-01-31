Midair collision kills 67 in deadliest US air disaster in 25 years

But he spent most of his time casting political blame, lashing out at former President Joe Biden’s administration and diversity efforts at the Federal Aviation Administration, saying they had led to slipping standards — even as he acknowledged that the cause of the crash was unknown.

Without evidence, Trump blamed air traffic controllers, helicopter pilots and Democratic policies at federal agencies. He claimed the FAA was “actively recruiting workers who suffer severe intellectual disabilities, psychiatric problems, and other mental and physical conditions under a diversity and inclusion hiring initiative.”

Inside Reagan National Airport, the mood was sombre Thursday as stranded passengers waited for flights to resume, sidestepping camera crews and staring out the terminal’s windows at the Potomac, where recovery efforts were barely visible in the distance.

Aster Andemicael had been at the airport since Wednesday evening with her elderly father, who was flying to Indiana to visit family. She spent much of the long night thinking about the victims and their families.

“I’ve been crying since yesterday,” she said, her voice cracking. “This is devastating.”

Flights resumed at the airport around midday.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who was sworn in earlier this week, said there were “early indicators of what happened.” He declined to elaborate.

The deadliest plane crash since November 2001

Wednesday’s crash was the deadliest in the US since Nov. 12, 2001, when an American Airlines flight crashed into a residential area of Belle Harbor, New York, just after takeoff from Kennedy Airport, killing all 260 people aboard.

The last major fatal crash involving a US commercial airline occurred in 2009 near Buffalo, New York. Everyone aboard the Bombardier DHC-8 propeller plane was killed, along with one person on the ground, bringing the total death toll to 50.

Experts often highlight that plane travel is overwhelmingly safe. The National Safety Council estimates that Americans have a 1-in-93 chance of dying in a motor vehicle crash, while deaths on aeroplanes are too rare to calculate the odds. Figures from the Department of Transportation tell a similar story.

Passengers on Wednesday’s flight included a group of figure skaters, their coaches and family members who were returning from a development camp that followed the US Figure Skating Championships in Wichita.

Tragedy stuns Wichita

The crash devastated Wichita, the Kansas city that prides itself on being in America’s heartland. It hosted the figure skating championships for the first time this year.

The city has been a major hub for the aircraft industry since the early days of commercial flight, and it is home to the US headquarters for Bombardier, which manufactured the jetliner. So many regional workers have jobs tied to the industry that the area economy slumps when sales dip.

After the crash, several hundred people gathered in the city council chambers for a prayer vigil led by Mayor Lily Wu and religious leaders.

Carla Lee, a retired Wichita State University nursing professor, brought a vase of red roses. She is set to go to Washington next week for a conference, taking the same flight.

“It hits you, how short life can be,” she said.

The collision happened in tightly controlled airspace.

The FAA said the midair crash occurred before 9pm EST in some of the most tightly controlled and monitored airspace in the world, just over 3 miles south of the White House and the Capitol.

Flight 5342 was inbound to Reagan National at an altitude of about 400 feet (122 meters) and a speed of about 140 mph (225 kph) when it rapidly lost altitude over the Potomac, according to data from its radio transponder. The Canadian-made Bombardier CRJ-700 twin-engine jet, manufactured in 2004, can be configured to carry up to 70 passengers.

A few minutes before landing, air traffic controllers asked the arriving commercial jet if it could land on the shorter Runway 33 at Reagan National, and the pilots said they were able to. Controllers then cleared the plane to land on Runway 33. Flight-tracking sites showed the plane adjust its approach to the new runway.

Less than 30 seconds before the crash, an air traffic controller asked the helicopter if it had the arriving plane in sight. The controller made another radio call to the helicopter moments later: “PAT 25, pass behind the CRJ.” Seconds after that, the two aircraft collided.

