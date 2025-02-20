Japan rice price to wholesalers surges to another high

The January average rose 69 % from a year before to 25,927 yen per 60 kilograms of brown rice amid intensifying demand.

The ministry surveys and releases monthly the average transaction price, a key market gauge, between rice wholesalers and buyers dealing with farmers, such as the National Federation of Agricultural Cooperative Associations, or Zen-Noh. Behind the record-breaking rise is intensifying competition among buyers due to the serious shortage of the country's staple food in stores in the summer of 2024 and hoarding by those bullish about rice prices.