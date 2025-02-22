Ex-Japan envoy pins hopes on signs of ceasefire in Ukraine War

"We are seeing signs of a ceasefire and the beginning of a momentum," he told a press conference in Tokyo on Friday, adding that the Japanese government "should actively participate in discussions toward achieving a ceasefire in the war and peace in Ukraine.
" US President Donald Trump, who returned to the White House last month, is taking a stance in favour of Russia regarding the conflict. "Taking up and overrating each remark Trump makes would only benefit Russia," Matsuda said.
On US-Russia talks over a possible ceasefire in the war in Ukraine, Matsuda said, "We need to wait a little longer to see how the Trump administration's measures will affect ceasefire negotiations."
Noting North Korea's dispatch of troops to Russia and Western countries' support for Ukraine, Matsuda said, "The conflict is developing into a situation similar to a world war."
Ceasefire negotiations and how to deal with the aftermath of the war will directly relate to a future framework of the international community and a new international order, he also said.
Photo by Reuters