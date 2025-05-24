Trump threatens new tariffs on European Union and Apple, reigniting trade fears

DISPUTES OVER TARIFFS

The White House has been in trade negotiations with numerous countries, but progress has been unsteady. Finance leaders from the Group of Seven industrialised democracies tried to downplay disputes over the tariffs earlier in the week at a forum in the Canadian Rocky Mountains.

"The EU is one of Trump's least favourite regions, and he does not seem to have good relations with its leaders, which increases the chance of a prolonged trade war between the two," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB.

Talks with Japan appeared less fraught.

After meeting separately with Lutnick and Greer on Friday, Japan's top trade negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, said the two sides discussed expanding trade, non-tariff barriers and economic security issues. He described their talks as franker and more in-depth than before.

Speaking to reporters, Akazawa said that while it would be great if an agreement could be reached when Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba meet at the Group of Seven summit next month in Canada, he would not rush just to secure a deal.

"Our country has national interests that must be protected, so it is not sufficient simply to forge an agreement quickly," Akazawa said. "As a negotiator, I can tell you that in negotiations, the party stuck to a deadline usually loses."

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent would not comment on other potential trade deals, but said on Fox News that there would be more announced as the end of the 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs approaches in July.

Apple declined to comment on Trump's threat, which would reverse exclusions he granted on smartphones and other electronics imported largely from China in a break for Big Tech firms that sell consumer goods. Apple shares fell 3% after Trump said in an early Truth Social post that he told company CEO Tim Cook "long ago" that "I expect their iPhones that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else."

Cook and Trump met on Tuesday, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Apple is speeding up plans to make most iPhones sold in the United States at factories in India by the end of 2026 to navigate potentially higher tariffs in China.

But the odds of moving production to the US are slimmer. In February, Apple said it would spend $500 billion over four years in nine American states, but that investment was not intended to bring iPhone manufacturing to the US.

"It is hard to imagine that Apple can be fully compliant with this request from the president in the next 3-5 years," D.A. Davidson & Co. analyst Gil Luria said.

Reuters