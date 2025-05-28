Paul Krugman warns: Attacks on Harvard could cripple the US economy

Writing in his article titled “The Economic Consequences of Destroying Harvard” on his website, Krugman argues that the conservative push to “destroy” institutions like Harvard — driven, he says, by ideological hostility rather than policy substance — will inflict lasting damage on US innovation, international competitiveness, and long-term prosperity.

While much of the current discourse centres on cultural and ideological critiques — claims of “wokeness,” DEI agendas, or Marxist indoctrination — Krugman contends the true grievance is that universities still encourage independent thought rather than conformity to right-wing dogma.

“Freedom is on the line,” he writes. “But so are jobs.”

Krugman notes that Harvard functions not only as a symbol of academic excellence, but as a central node in the Greater Boston economy — one of America’s most productive and innovation-driven regions. Universities in the area employ some 87,000 people, and their interconnectedness with medical research, biotech firms, AI startups, and global talent pipelines creates a dense and dynamic innovation ecosystem.