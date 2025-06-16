Iran lauds \'new method\' as missiles hit Israel\'s Tel Aviv, Haifa

'NEW METHOD'

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said the latest attack employed a new method that caused Israel's multi-layered defence systems to target each other.

"The initiatives and capabilities used in this operation, despite the comprehensive support of the United States and Western powers and the possession of the most up-to-date and newest defence technology, led to the successful and maximum hitting of the missiles on the targets in the occupied territories," it said.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the strikes. Israeli officials have repeatedly said its "Iron Dome" defence system is not 100% and warned of tough days ahead.

The death toll in Iran had reached at least 224, with 90% of the casualties reported to be civilians, an Iranian health ministry spokesperson said.

Israel's military said on Monday morning it had struck again at command centres belonging to the Revolutionary Guard and Iran's military.

LEADERS MEET

Group of Seven leaders began gathering in the Canadian Rockies on Sunday, with the Israel-Iran conflict expected to be a top priority.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said his goals for the summit include for Iran not to develop or possess nuclear weapons, ensuring Israel's right to defend itself, avoiding escalation of the conflict and creating room for diplomacy.

"This issue will be very high on the agenda of the G7 summit," Merz told reporters.

Before leaving for the summit on Sunday, US President Donald Trump was asked what he was doing to de-escalate the situation. "I hope there's going to be a deal. I think it's time for a deal," he told reporters. "Sometimes they have to fight it out."

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian told parliament on Monday that the country has no intention to produce nuclear weapons, but it would continue to pursue its right to nuclear energy and research.

Brent crude futures were up $0.70, or 1%, to $74.94 a barrel in Asian trade on Monday, having jumped as much as $4 earlier in the session. While the spike in oil prices has investors on edge, stock and currency markets were little moved in Asia.

"It's more of an oil story than an equity story at this point," said Jim Carroll, senior wealth adviser and portfolio manager at Ballast Rock Private Wealth. "Stocks right now seem to be hanging on."

TRUMP VETOES PLAN TO TARGET KHAMENEI, OFFICIALS SAY

In Washington, two US officials told Reuters that Trump had vetoed an Israeli plan in recent days to kill Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

When asked about the Reuters report, Netanyahu told Fox News on Sunday: "There are so many false reports of conversations that never happened, and I'm not going to get into that."

"We do what we need to do," he told Fox's "Special Report With Bret Baier."

Israel began the assault with a surprise attack on Friday that wiped out the top echelon of Iran's military command and damaged its nuclear sites, and says the campaign will escalate in the coming days.

Iran has vowed to "open the gates of hell" in retaliation.

TRUMP WARNS IRAN NOT TO ATTACK US TARGETS

Trump has lauded Israel's offensive while denying Iranian allegations that the US has taken part and warning Tehran not to widen its retaliation to include US targets.

Two US officials said on Friday that the US military had helped shoot down Iranian missiles that were headed toward Israel.

The US president has repeatedly said Iran could end the war by agreeing to tough restrictions on its nuclear program, which Iran says is for peaceful purposes but which Western countries and the IAEA nuclear watchdog say could be used to make an atomic bomb.

The latest round of nuclear negotiations between Iran and the US, due last Sunday, was scrapped after Tehran said it would not negotiate while under Israeli attack.

Reuters