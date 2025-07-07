US to begin sending tariff letters to nations worldwide, says Trump

According to his post, the letters will be issued from 12.00pm Eastern Daylight Time on July 7, corresponding to 11.00pm in Thailand.

Earlier, Trump also posted on Truth Social that the US would impose an additional 10% tariff on any country that adopts policies aligned with the BRICS group, describing such moves as “anti-American”.

However, he did not elaborate on what constitutes an “anti-American” policy in this context.