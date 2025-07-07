US to begin sending tariff letters to nations worldwide, says Trump

According to his post, the letters will be issued from 12.00pm Eastern Daylight Time on July 7, corresponding to 11.00pm in Thailand.
Earlier, Trump also posted on Truth Social that the US would impose an additional 10% tariff on any country that adopts policies aligned with the BRICS group, describing such moves as “anti-American”.
However, he did not elaborate on what constitutes an “anti-American” policy in this context.
The announcement has added significant pressure, coming shortly after Thai Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira revealed that Thailand had submitted a revised trade proposal to the US on Sunday night.
The key objective of the proposal is to reduce Thailand’s trade surplus with the US by 70% within five years, down from the current level of approximately US$46 billion.
The proposal also suggested acceptable tariff rates in the range of 10–20%, in an effort to avoid steeper rates of up to 36%.
Pichai stressed that the Thai proposal was made in good faith, taking into account mutual interests and domestic concerns. He said Thailand’s offer to open up its market focuses on products the country lacks, so as not to adversely affect local farmers and producers.