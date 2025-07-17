South Korea lashed by heavy rain, four dead, more than 1,000 evacuated

Another person was found with no heartbeat in a flooded car in Seosan, South Chungcheong province, and could not be revived.

As of 5pm (0800 GMT), some parts of the South Chungcheong region further south of the capital had seen more than 400 millimetres (15.7 inches) of rain since Wednesday, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said.

The downpours resulted in record rainfall in the area, and more wet weather was forecast for Thursday night, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.

Landslide alerts were raised to the highest level for several regions, including Chungcheong, as the heavy rains continued, according to the Korea Forest Service.