Finland Sentences Berry Company CEO for Human Trafficking of Thai Workers

A Finnish court has jailed the former CEO of a major berry company and a Thai coordinator for human trafficking after they exploited over 60 Thai workers.

The landmark case marks a significant turning point for the country's berry-picking industry.

A district court in Finnish Lapland on Friday sentenced Vernu Vasunta, the former CEO of Kiantama, to three and a half years in prison for 62 counts of human trafficking. He has also been banned from holding business positions until 2029.

In the same case, Kalyakorn Phongphit, a Thai coordinator, was sentenced to three years in prison for her involvement in trafficking the workers.

In addition to the prison sentences, the court ordered both individuals to jointly pay over €600,000 (approximately 22.5 million baht) in damages to the victims for economic losses and emotional distress.

They were also ordered to cover nearly €280,000 in legal and other costs, with an additional €30,000 payable to the state. Kiantama was fined €100,000.

The ruling relates to events in 2022 when more than 60 Thai workers were lured to Finland with exaggerated promises of high earnings.