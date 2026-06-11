Global Nuclear arms spending hits record high in 2025 as US leads surge

Global spending on nuclear weapons reached a record high in 2025, as the world’s nine nuclear-armed states increased their combined expenditure to nearly US$119 billion, according to a report by the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, or ICAN.

The nine countries listed in the report are the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, France, India, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea.

ICAN said their combined nuclear weapons spending rose by US$16.8 billion, or 19%, from the previous year, reflecting a sharp increase in investment in nuclear arsenals at a time of rising geopolitical tension.

The United States remained by far the world’s largest spender, allocating US$69.2 billion to nuclear weapons in 2025. That was more than the other eight nuclear-armed states combined.