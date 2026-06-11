Global Nuclear arms spending hits record high in 2025 as US leads surge

Global spending on nuclear weapons reached a record high in 2025, as the world’s nine nuclear-armed states increased their combined expenditure to nearly US$119 billion, according to a report by the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, or ICAN.
The nine countries listed in the report are the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, France, India, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea.
ICAN said their combined nuclear weapons spending rose by US$16.8 billion, or 19%, from the previous year, reflecting a sharp increase in investment in nuclear arsenals at a time of rising geopolitical tension.
The United States remained by far the world’s largest spender, allocating US$69.2 billion to nuclear weapons in 2025. That was more than the other eight nuclear-armed states combined.
The US also recorded the biggest annual increase, with spending rising by US$12.4 billion, or 22%, from the previous year.
China ranked second, spending US$13.5 billion on nuclear weapons, while the United Kingdom moved into third place with US$12.6 billion. Russia fell to fourth, with spending estimated at US$9.5 billion.
ICAN used the findings to highlight the opportunity cost of nuclear weapons spending. The group said one day of global nuclear weapons expenditure in 2025 could have funded food for two million people for an entire year.
It also estimated that the full year’s nuclear weapons spending could have covered the United Nations’ regular budget for 32 years.
The figures underline how nuclear weapons continue to command vast state resources, even as governments face pressure to fund humanitarian needs, public services and international institutions.