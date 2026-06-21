H5N1 bird flu found on mainland Australia for the first time

Australia has confirmed the first case of H5N1 bird flu on the mainland, after tests showed that a brown skua found in a national park in southern Western Australia had been infected with, and died from, highly pathogenic avian influenza.

According to a report by Xinhua, Julie Collins, Australia’s Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, confirmed on Saturday (June 20) that H5N1 had been detected in a brown skua discovered on June 14 in a national park in southern Western Australia.