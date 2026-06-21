H5N1 bird flu found on mainland Australia for the first time

Australia has confirmed the first case of H5N1 bird flu on the mainland, after tests showed that a brown skua found in a national park in southern Western Australia had been infected with, and died from, highly pathogenic avian influenza.
According to a report by Xinhua, Julie Collins, Australia’s Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, confirmed on Saturday (June 20) that H5N1 had been detected in a brown skua discovered on June 14 in a national park in southern Western Australia.
The confirmation marks the first time Australia has detected H5N1 avian influenza on the mainland, amid concerns over the spread of the virus across several regions worldwide since 2020. The virus has killed millions of birds and other animals globally.
Another bird, a giant petrel, was also found sick in a nearby area on Thursday (June 18). It has been placed in quarantine for monitoring and further investigation.
Australia had previously allocated A$113 million, or around 2.6 billion baht, to prepare for a possible H5N1 bird flu outbreak. Collins noted that the government had drawn lessons from outbreaks in other countries and had already put funding and response measures in place.
Authorities have urged the public to avoid touching sick or dead birds and to report any suspected infected animals through the emergency animal disease hotline.
Officials expect to know within the next few days whether the H5N1 virus has begun spreading among Australia’s animal populations. The findings will be crucial in shaping the next phase of disease-control measures.