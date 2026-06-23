Alan Greenspan, former Fed chairman known as ‘the Maestro’, dies at 100

Alan Greenspan, the former chairman of the US Federal Reserve who led the central bank for 19 years under four US presidents, died on Monday at the age of 100.

Reuters reported that Greenspan, who chaired the Fed from 1987 to 2006, was known for his carefully worded and often opaque communication style on monetary policy — a language widely described as “Fedspeak”.

Greenspan was nicknamed “the Maestro”, an Italian term meaning master or conductor, by media and market watchers who saw him as a skilled manager of the US economy, much like a conductor guiding an orchestra.

His wife, Andrea Mitchell, said Greenspan died on Monday from complications linked to Parkinson’s disease. Mitchell, his wife of 29 years, is chief Washington correspondent and chief foreign affairs correspondent for NBC News.