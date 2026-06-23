Nissan shareholders review recovery plan as losses continue

Nissan Motor Co shareholders voiced strong dissatisfaction at the Japanese carmaker’s annual general meeting on Tuesday, 23 June, as sluggish earnings and a weak share price continued to overshadow restructuring efforts under new management.

The meeting, held at Nissan’s headquarters in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, considered the appointment of 12 directors, including president and chief executive Ivan Espinosa.

Shareholders approved 11 nominees, including Espinosa, but rejected the reappointment of Motoo Nagai, who formerly worked at Mizuho Financial Group Inc, Nissan’s main bank, amid doubts over his independence.