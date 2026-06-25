Magnitude 7.5 quake hits Venezuela after earlier 7.1 tremor

Venezuela was struck by powerful back-to-back earthquakes on Wednesday evening, shaking the capital Caracas, damaging buildings and briefly triggering tsunami alerts across parts of the Caribbean.





The US Geological Survey reported that the first quake had a magnitude of 7.1, with its epicentre west of Morón, a community on Venezuela’s Caribbean coast about 168 kilometres west of Caracas. The quake struck at a depth of about 13 kilometres.

A second and stronger earthquake, measured at magnitude 7.5, followed shortly afterwards. Its epicentre was reported about 16 kilometres southwest of Morón, at a depth of around 10 kilometres.





Caracas shaken as residents flee buildings

The tremors were felt strongly in Caracas, where residents rushed out of buildings as walls cracked, glass shattered and power and internet services were disrupted in some areas.

Images and witness accounts from the capital showed damaged facades and collapsed structures in several neighbourhoods. Emergency vehicles were seen moving through the city as authorities began checking the scale of the damage.

Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said the earthquakes had been felt across several states and that the Altamira area of Caracas had seen “alarming situations”, including collapsed homes and buildings. He urged people to remain outdoors because aftershocks could further weaken damaged structures.

Cabello also asked motorists to clear the roads for ambulances and rescue vehicles, saying authorities were following emergency protocols to assist those most in need.