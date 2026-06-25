No tsunami warning issued after magnitude 6.9 earthquake off Tohoku

The Japan Meteorological Agency said on Thursday (25 June) that no tsunami warning had been issued after a 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck off the east coast of the Tohoku region in north-eastern Japan.

The agency placed the epicentre of Iwate prefecture at a depth of around 50 kilometres.

It said tsunami damage was not expected, although slight changes in sea level could occur.

In Aomori prefecture, the quake reached an intensity of 6-plus on Japan’s 0-7 seismic scale.

At that level, people typically find that “it is impossible to remain standing or to move without crawling”, the agency said.