Bank of Japan prepares accelerated hikes should inflation risks grow

Speaking to local business leaders in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, on Thursday (25 June), Bank of Japan Policy Board member Naoki Tamura stated that he anticipates raising interest rates to a neutral level of approximately 2 per cent.

He considers this neutral rate, which neither stimulates nor cools the economy, to be "most likely around 2 pct."

To reach this target, Tamura outlined his current projections, stating, "What I envisage as a baseline path is raising the policy interest rate by 0.25 percentage points at intervals of a few months."