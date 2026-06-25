Japanese researchers unveil Buddhist AI robot to assist monks

A research group including Kyoto University has unveiled 'Buddharoid', an artificial intelligence-equipped humanoid robot designed to answer people's concerns from a Buddhist perspective.

The project aims to address a potential crisis in Japan, where up to 30 per cent of temples could close by 2040 due to a shortage of monk successors. Developers hope the robot might eventually assist with, or even take over, certain religious rituals.

Unveiled to the press in February at Shoren-in Temple in Kyoto, western Japan, the robot stands roughly 130 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 35 kilogrammes.

Dressed in 'samue', the traditional work clothing frequently worn by Buddhist monks, Buddharoid can engage in voice-based dialogue. It can also walk on two legs and execute movements such as pressing its palms together in prayer and performing acts of worship.

During the presentation, the robot conversed with its lead developer, Seiji Kumagai, a professor at Kyoto University's Institute for the Future of Human Society, alongside Koshin Higashifushimi, the chief steward of Shoren-in Temple.

"Japan has had a lot of gloomy news lately. How can people find happiness?" Kumagai asked.

Buddharoid responded, "Putting your own state of mind in order leads to the path of happiness, even in a world full of troubling news."