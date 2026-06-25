Honda and Nissan plan shared parts for next-generation vehicles

Honda Motor Co. and Nissan Motor Co. are exploring the use of shared core components for their next-generation software-defined vehicles (SDVs) in a bid to reduce development and procurement costs.
According to sources on Thursday (June 25), the Japanese automakers intend to introduce vehicles featuring these commonised parts as early as 2029.
This potential collaboration is driven by a mutual need to remain competitive against non-Japanese manufacturers, most notably Chinese firms that are currently leading the development race for next-generation vehicles.
To achieve these cost reductions, informed sources state the two companies are considering standardising the electronic control units (ECUs) that manage vehicle functions, such as brakes and engines, via electronic signals.
Because SDVs demand higher-performance ECUs requiring numerous semiconductors and electronic components, commonisation would yield significant savings.
Furthermore, the automakers are also discussing the standardisation of the operating system used to run in-vehicle software.
This strategic shift follows severe financial setbacks for both manufacturers.
Honda is currently reassessing its electric vehicle strategy after reporting a consolidated net loss of 423.9 billion yen for fiscal 2025, which ended in March this year.
Similarly, Nissan posted a net loss of 533 billion yen in the same fiscal year due to sluggish vehicle sales, marking the company’s second consecutive year of substantial financial losses.
The current component-sharing talks build upon an earlier announcement in August 2024, when Honda and Nissan confirmed they would discuss partnerships regarding SDVs, batteries, and vehicle supply.
Although broader discussions regarding management integration ultimately fell through, the two companies have continued to explore viable avenues for cooperation across various fields.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]