Honda and Nissan plan shared parts for next-generation vehicles

Honda Motor Co. and Nissan Motor Co. are exploring the use of shared core components for their next-generation software-defined vehicles (SDVs) in a bid to reduce development and procurement costs.

According to sources on Thursday (June 25), the Japanese automakers intend to introduce vehicles featuring these commonised parts as early as 2029.

This potential collaboration is driven by a mutual need to remain competitive against non-Japanese manufacturers, most notably Chinese firms that are currently leading the development race for next-generation vehicles.