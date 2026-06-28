Trump outlines 100% tariff plan over European digital tax moves

US President Donald Trump on Friday (June 26) warned that any country imposing a digital services tax on American companies would face a 100% tariff on all goods shipped to the United States, escalating transatlantic trade tensions a day after European Union countries met his 4 July deadline to cut tariffs on US goods.

“Numerous European Countries have been discussing the imminent implementation of a Digital Services Tax on American Companies,” Trump said in a social media post. “Some of these Countries are close to actually doing this.”

He added: “Please let this statement serve to represent that any Country that imposes such a Tax will immediately be met with a 100% TARIFF on any and all Goods sent to the United States of America.”