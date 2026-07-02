French woman charged in Perth over drug import from Thailand

A 31-year-old French woman has been charged in Western Australia after attempting to import a border-controlled drug on a flight from Thailand, according to a joint statement by the Australian Federal Police and Australian Border Force.
The woman, who is currently living in Manning, Western Australia, was stopped by ABF officers after arriving at Perth International Airport from Thailand on May 29, 2026. During a baggage examination, officers allegedly found a small container labelled “Body Wash”. Testing of the liquid allegedly identified 50g of butanediol, a declared border-controlled drug.
ABF officers also examined the woman’s phone and allegedly found an image suggesting she may have been concealing another border-controlled substance. The matter was referred to the AFP, and authorities later recovered 40 steroid tablets, which were seized for forensic testing.
The woman was charged with one count of importing a marketable quantity of a border-controlled drug, contrary to section 307.2 of the Criminal Code (Cth). The offence carries a maximum penalty of 25 years’ imprisonment. She appeared before Perth Magistrates Court on June 26, 2026.
AFP Detective Acting Superintendent Peter Brindal said law enforcement remained vigilant in preventing illicit substances entering Australia through our airports.
“The AFP works closely with the ABF to ensure illicit substances don’t make it through the arrivals gate,” Det a/Superintendent Brindal said.
“Anyone contemplating being involved in drug importation should be aware this is a serious offence. The penalties can be severe and those involved will be detected, arrested and held to account before the courts.”
ABF Superintendent John Eldridge said ABF officers were committed to protecting the community from illegal and harmful drugs entering Australia on passengers at the border.
“Butanediol is an extremely dangerous chemical solvent that the body converts to Gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB) when ingested, and just a few milligrams can result in death,” Supt Eldridge said.
“Because it is so dangerous, Butanediol was declared a border-controlled drug in Australia in 2024, so when it is illegally imported it is considered to be on par with other more well-known drugs like methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine.”
Source: afp.gov.au