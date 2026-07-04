PlayStation to end physical game discs in 2028 as it goes fully digital

PlayStation is preparing to stop producing new physical game discs from January 2028 as it moves fully into the digital market, triggering debate over consumer rights and prompting Sony to keep a low profile amid the backlash.
Sony has made a major announcement that has sent shockwaves through the gaming industry, stating that from January 1, 2028, all new games released on PlayStation consoles will no longer be produced in disc format. Players will instead have to buy games as digital downloads via the PlayStation Store or purchase digital versions through retailers.
The change will not affect games that have already been released, or games scheduled for release before January 2028 in disc format.
Sony said the decision was an unavoidable direction, reflecting changing consumer behaviour and the broader entertainment industry’s shift away from physical media towards digital formats.
The announcement came only days after reports that Rockstar’s blockbuster Grand Theft Auto VI would launch without a traditional disc version, with physical retail options expected to be limited to code-in-a-box formats at launch.
However, the move towards a fully digital future has faced strong criticism from several sides.
Gaming journalist Vikki Blake criticised the decision as a serious blow to consumer rights, warning that it would affect game preservation and make life harder for lower-income players who rely on buying and selling second-hand games or borrowing games from friends.
Christopher Dring, editor of The Game Business, also noted that although digital sales now dominate the market, physical game sales still generate substantial revenue. The shift is therefore seen as bad news for retailers that continue to rely on boxed game sales.
The issue of ownership rights has also come under renewed scrutiny. Sony previously drew criticism after users were told that more than 500 purchased films and TV shows would be removed from PlayStation Store libraries because of expired licensing agreements, with no compensation offered.
Amid growing dissatisfaction among players, official PlayStation social media accounts across platforms were said to have gone unusually quiet, with no regular news updates or new game promotions. Many players instead flooded older posts with comments calling on the company to reconsider its decision.
Some players went so far as to say that “the end of physical discs is also the end of loyalty to the brand”.
Sony’s decision to respond to the crisis with silence is a strategy the company has used before when facing major consumer backlash.
Sources: PlayStation, pushsquare