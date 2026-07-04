PlayStation to end physical game discs in 2028 as it goes fully digital

PlayStation is preparing to stop producing new physical game discs from January 2028 as it moves fully into the digital market, triggering debate over consumer rights and prompting Sony to keep a low profile amid the backlash.

Sony has made a major announcement that has sent shockwaves through the gaming industry, stating that from January 1, 2028, all new games released on PlayStation consoles will no longer be produced in disc format. Players will instead have to buy games as digital downloads via the PlayStation Store or purchase digital versions through retailers.

The change will not affect games that have already been released, or games scheduled for release before January 2028 in disc format.

Sony said the decision was an unavoidable direction, reflecting changing consumer behaviour and the broader entertainment industry’s shift away from physical media towards digital formats.

The announcement came only days after reports that Rockstar’s blockbuster Grand Theft Auto VI would launch without a traditional disc version, with physical retail options expected to be limited to code-in-a-box formats at launch.

However, the move towards a fully digital future has faced strong criticism from several sides.