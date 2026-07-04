Direct Narita-Haneda airport express to make Japan trips easier for tourists

A new paid limited express train is expected to directly connect Narita Airport and Haneda Airport in the 2030s, giving travellers a smoother rail link between Tokyo’s two main air gateways.

The planned service by Keisei Electric Railway is aimed at reducing the burden on passengers who currently need to change trains when travelling between the two airports. It is also expected to make it easier for inbound tourists landing at Narita in Chiba Prefecture to transfer to domestic flights from Haneda and travel on to regional destinations across Japan.

Current rail travel between Haneda and Narita takes about 90 to 115 minutes, according to Haneda Airport’s official access information. The new limited express service is expected to shorten the transfer time, with the Kyodo News report saying the current journey of around 90 minutes could be reduced.





Keisei plans to introduce the service in stages.

In fiscal 2028, the company plans to begin a new limited express service between Narita Airport Station and Oshiage Station in Tokyo’s Sumida Ward.

In the 2030s, the route is expected to be extended to Haneda Airport through the Toei Asakusa Line and Keikyu Line.

The service will require an additional limited express fare.

The plan is designed to improve airport-to-airport access and support onward travel beyond Tokyo.