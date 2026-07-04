Direct Narita-Haneda airport express to make Japan trips easier for tourists

SATURDAY, JULY 04, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Direct Narita-Haneda airport express to make Japan trips easier for tourists

Keisei’s planned limited express would connect Narita and Haneda directly in the 2030s, easing airport transfers for inbound tourists

A new paid limited express train is expected to directly connect Narita Airport and Haneda Airport in the 2030s, giving travellers a smoother rail link between Tokyo’s two main air gateways.

The planned service by Keisei Electric Railway is aimed at reducing the burden on passengers who currently need to change trains when travelling between the two airports. It is also expected to make it easier for inbound tourists landing at Narita in Chiba Prefecture to transfer to domestic flights from Haneda and travel on to regional destinations across Japan.

Direct Narita-Haneda airport express to make Japan trips easier for tourists

Current rail travel between Haneda and Narita takes about 90 to 115 minutes, according to Haneda Airport’s official access information. The new limited express service is expected to shorten the transfer time, with the Kyodo News report saying the current journey of around 90 minutes could be reduced.
 

Direct Narita-Haneda airport express to make Japan trips easier for tourists


Keisei plans to introduce the service in stages.

  • In fiscal 2028, the company plans to begin a new limited express service between Narita Airport Station and Oshiage Station in Tokyo’s Sumida Ward.
  • In the 2030s, the route is expected to be extended to Haneda Airport through the Toei Asakusa Line and Keikyu Line.

The service will require an additional limited express fare.

The plan is designed to improve airport-to-airport access and support onward travel beyond Tokyo.

Direct Narita-Haneda airport express to make Japan trips easier for tourists

The project also includes railway infrastructure upgrades at Narita Airport. These include the construction of a new elevated station and additional tracks on Keisei’s Narita Sky Access Line, which links Narita Airport with central Tokyo.

Capacity is expected to be increased by double-tracking single-track sections on parts of the Keisei and JR East networks. The added tracks would allow trains travelling in opposite directions to pass each other more smoothly, improving service frequency on the route.

With the new station and additional tracks in place, the number of limited express trains per hour is expected to nearly double, according to people familiar with the plan cited in the report.

The proposal reflects Japan’s broader push to improve transport links for international visitors as inbound tourism continues to spread beyond major urban centres. A direct Narita-Haneda limited express would not only serve airport transfers but also make regional travel more accessible for foreign tourists using Haneda as a domestic flight hub.

The Nation Editorial Team

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