Houthi tanker attacks lift oil prices, widen Red Sea risk

US President Donald Trump threatened Iran and Yemen’s Houthi movement with “major military punishment” after attacks on two Saudi oil tankers widened the Middle East conflict to another major energy-shipping route.

The Houthis reported missile and drone attacks on the Encelia and the Layla in the Red Sea on Thursday, days after announcing what they described as a naval blockade of Saudi Arabia.

Brent crude rose by more than 6% and climbed above US$100 a barrel for the first time since May as traders assessed the risk of further disruption to global oil supplies.

The reported attacks brought the conflict closer to the Bab el-Mandeb strait, which connects the Red Sea with the Indian Ocean and serves as one of the world’s most important routes for energy shipments.

Saudi Arabia has been moving millions of barrels of oil each day through pipelines to Red Sea ports to bypass the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran’s blockade has severely restricted Gulf oil exports.