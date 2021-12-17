Get to know the way of Kai Go Do, the Japanese way of rehabilitation

Stroke is one of the silent threats that is closer to us than everyone previously believed. Many think that stroke has a low chance of occurring and will never happen to themselves one day. When a stroke happens, it has its important time period called “Golden Period” where if the patient receives treatment and rehabilitation promptly, the chance of fast recovery will be high, and the chance of complications will be low.
Mr. Yuki Furuya, the director of PNKG Recovery Center in Principal Healthcare Company Group or PRINC Health, explains about the rehabilitation in patients with stroke, using Kaigo-Do style or the Japanese way of recovery, that has been modified to be used in rehabilitation patients especially in group of stroke patients in Thailand
About Kaigo-do style of treatment, it is a method to recover the mind and the body of the patient based on the Japanese way, that is to allow the patient to learn to help themselves under a close supervision of a trained caregiver as much as possible, and only render assistance to the patients only in activities that they cannot do, until they are ready to re-learn or improve enough to do it themselves eventually.
Mr. Furuya explains further that, the PNKG Recovery Center gives importance to the foundation of the patient-family relationship along with the rehabilitation and treating individual patients. The treatment begins with assessment of patient-family relationship and readiness, designs the rehabilitation program with the healthcare professionals from various specialties, including but not limited to physiotherapist, occupational therapist, nutritionist, doctor, nurse, psychologist among others. A patient typically receives the treatment from the center between 3 weeks to 3 months or longer, even up to 6 months to 1 year, depending on the rate of recovery, the baseline patient’s condition and the expected goal.
Our personalized care plan focuses on the key 5 factors:
1. Hydration Maintaining the TDS level of water for a day
2. Exercise Practicing at least 2 km walking everyday
3. Nutrition Providing 5 main food groups recommended by nutritionist
4. Defecation Helping induce a bowel movement
5. Medication Reduction Practicing the way of Kaikodo by our Japanese specialists (Intensive Personalized Care Plan)
Mr. Furuya adds that the “Personalized Care Plan” is the key to success. With collaboration of experts including a specialized doctor, physical therapist, nutritionist and also the family of the patient, we try putting the big smile on your face once again.
Home Evaluation is another service which we inspect and redecorate the house to be aligned with our rehabilitation plan. Equipment and the installment are also included.
A stroke is a serious life-threatening medical condition that happens when the blood supply to part of the brain is cut off. Strokes are a medical emergency and urgent treatment is essential. The sooner a person receives treatment for a stroke, the less damage is likely to happen.
For more information on stroke, please join the seminar under the topic “Soul Mind and Soul Body for Stroke Patients” by PNKG Recovery center on Saturday 18th December, 2021 from 09.45-11.30 am.
For registration, please follow the link here: https://booking.princhealth.com/PSUV-strokeweek narrated by Wuttikorn Punprasit, M.D., Neurology Specialist and Experts from PNKG Recovery Center under Principal Healthcare
Published : December 17, 2021
