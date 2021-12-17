Get to know the way of Kai Go Do, the Japanese way of rehabilitation

Stroke is one of the silent threats that is closer to us than everyone previously believed. Many think that stroke has a low chance of occurring and will never happen to themselves one day. When a stroke happens, it has its important time period called “Golden Period” where if the patient receives treatment and rehabilitation promptly, the chance of fast recovery will be high, and the chance of complications will be low.

Mr. Yuki Furuya, the director of PNKG Recovery Center in Principal Healthcare Company Group or PRINC Health, explains about the rehabilitation in patients with stroke, using Kaigo-Do style or the Japanese way of recovery, that has been modified to be used in rehabilitation patients especially in group of stroke patients in Thailand

About Kaigo-do style of treatment, it is a method to recover the mind and the body of the patient based on the Japanese way, that is to allow the patient to learn to help themselves under a close supervision of a trained caregiver as much as possible, and only render assistance to the patients only in activities that they cannot do, until they are ready to re-learn or improve enough to do it themselves eventually.