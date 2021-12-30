Mon, January 10, 2022

AstraZeneca completes delivery of 61 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Thailand

AstraZeneca announced on Thursday its delivery of more than 15 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to the Public Health Ministry in December, to complete an initial commitment of 61 million.

 It added that another 60 million doses of the vaccine will be supplied to Thailand across 2022, based on an agreement made between the company and the government in September.

 

James Teague, country president of AstraZeneca, Thailand said: “Supporting the Ministry of Public Health’s mass vaccination programme via the production and supply of our vaccine is our highest priority, and has gained urgency following the emergence of the new Omicron variant. We have been able to accelerate our supply over the last quarter and will continue to support Thailand in meeting the dynamic challenges of the pandemic.”

“Covid-19 vaccine AstraZeneca manufactured in Thailand has been authorised under the World Health Organisation Emergency Use Listing procedure. The authorisation recognises that vaccine doses manufactured by Siam Bioscience, AstraZeneca’s production partner in Thailand, is the same product as Covid-19 vaccine AstraZeneca manufactured elsewhere in the world,” the company said. 

“To date, more than 2.3 billion doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 have been supplied to over 170 countries, and approximately two-thirds of these doses have been delivered to low- and lower-middle income countries. The vaccine is estimated to have helped prevent 50 million Covid-19 infections, five million hospitalisations and helped save more than one million lives due to Covid-19. From the body of evidence in clinical trials and real-world data, the vaccine has been shown to have an acceptable safety profile,” quoted the company’s statement.

