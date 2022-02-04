CP Group makes it to prestigious ‘Sustainability Yearbook’

Charoen Pokphand Group Co Ltd (CP Group) has been included in the Sustainability Yearbook 2022 compiled by S&P Global.
The yearbook has announced a list of companies, ranking them for sustainability efforts.
S&P Global is the world-leading and trusted reference on sustainability. They are widely accepted among investors and economic communities worldwide.
CP Group is the only Thai company that has been assessed out of 66 companies that have received Bronze Class distinction in the Industrial Conglomerates sector.
CP Group’s CEO, Suphachai Chearavanont, said it was a delight to be the only Thai organisation ranked. Its score has to be in the top 5-10 per cent of the industry.
This year, German energy conglomerate Siemens AG ranked first, followed by South Korea’s IT business group SK Business Group (SK Inc).
To be eligible for inclusion in the yearbook, organisations must pass a corporate sustainability assessment rating, which is used to rank the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI). The assessment focuses on business performance, governance and economics, as well as social and environmental dimensions.
“CP Group has a moral compass, to do business with the nation’s best well-being at the forefront of our minds. We create this vision through our 3Hs sustainability strategy: heart – living right; health – living well, and home - living together. The strategy is in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and also emphasises on operating in accordance with ESG [Environment, Social, Governance]’s guidelines, which is to conduct business that takes into account the environment, society and corporate governance., This includes working proactively to push the world agenda on many issues,” he said.
“We consider this to be both an opportunity and a challenge for every business unit under CP Group. This allows us to increase business capabilities along with creating value for all stakeholders to achieve the CP Group’s Sustainability Goals for 2030, while still remaining a leading global company in sustainability. Through this strategy we are creating a balance for both business and society,” Suphachai said.
The Sustainability Yearbook 2022 included 7,554 companies in the global assessment, and only 716 companies from 61 industries were selected to be ranked in the report. This year, only 41 Thai companies were included.
Aside from the CP Group, its subsidiaries Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc, CP All Plc, and True Corporation Plc are included in the yearbook.
Several other Thai companies were included in this report, such as Thai Beverage Plc, PTT Global Chemical Plc, Banpu Plc, and Mitr Phol Sugar Co Ltd.
Published : February 04, 2022
