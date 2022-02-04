CP Group makes it to prestigious ‘Sustainability Yearbook’

Charoen Pokphand Group Co Ltd (CP Group) has been included in the Sustainability Yearbook 2022 compiled by S&P Global.

The yearbook has announced a list of companies, ranking them for sustainability efforts.

S&P Global is the world-leading and trusted reference on sustainability. They are widely accepted among investors and economic communities worldwide.

CP Group is the only Thai company that has been assessed out of 66 companies that have received Bronze Class distinction in the Industrial Conglomerates sector.

CP Group’s CEO, Suphachai Chearavanont, said it was a delight to be the only Thai organisation ranked. Its score has to be in the top 5-10 per cent of the industry.

This year, German energy conglomerate Siemens AG ranked first, followed by South Korea’s IT business group SK Business Group (SK Inc).

To be eligible for inclusion in the yearbook, organisations must pass a corporate sustainability assessment rating, which is used to rank the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI). The assessment focuses on business performance, governance and economics, as well as social and environmental dimensions.