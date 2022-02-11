Seven innovative SMEs honoured at Bai Po Business Awards

Seven SMEs were honoured at the 17th Bai Po Business Awards organised by Siam Commercial Bank and Chulalongkorn University’s Sasin School of Management.
This awards aims to honour entrepreneurs demonstrating strong potential and daring to make remarkable difference critical for doing business.
The award ceremony was presided over by Siam Commercial Bank chairman of the executive committee Arthid Nanthawithaya, who presented the awards along with Sasin School of Management Deputy Director Assoc Prof Chaipong Pongpanich, and Market for Alternative Investment (MAI) president Praphan Charoenprawat as representatives of the judging committee to congratulate award recipients.
SMEs honoured by Bai Po Business Awards by Sasin this year include:
▪️E-Empowerment Co Ltd, a one-stop online warehousing service provider under the name of MyCloudFulfillment that comes with an order management system and Application Programming Interface to automatically connect with omni-sales channels.
▪️Thai Innofood Co Ltd, a manufacturer and distributor of fermented pork sausages or Nham under the Don Muang Nham Km 26 and Sutthiluck Nham brands, known as the first in Thailand to adopt innovative irradiation food technology to produce fermented pork sausages.
▪️PAC Corporation (Thailand) Co Ltd, a manufacturer of innovative and energy-saving water heaters and air-conditioners under the PAC brand.
▪️Viya Crab Products Co Ltd, a manufacturer and exporter of pasteurised canned and chilled crab meat under the Siam Crab, Viya Crab, Swasdee Crab, and Smile Crab brands and an owner of the “Chaolay Seafood” restaurant. By establishing the "Blue Crab Bank”, the company is at the forefront of a campaign to return blue crabs to the ocean.
▪️Specialty Natural Products Co Ltd, Thailand’s leading manufacturer of Thai herbal extracts as active ingredients for health and beauty products that meet international standards.
▪️Enconcept Education Co Ltd, an English language teaching institute under the Enconcept name and an owner of English curriculum The Newton Sixth Form School and full-time Thai curriculum The Essence School.
▪️Thamturakit Social Enterprise Co Ltd, a company that began with the goal of assisting farmers in achieving long-term well-being by using the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy as a foundation and promoting natural farming. The company earned this year’s special “Social Value Creation” award.
The Bai Po Business Awards by Sasin were considered and judged by a panel of experts from various fields.
Entrepreneurs applying for consideration do not have to be customers of Siam Commercial Bank or the Sasin School of Management. Each year awardees will receive a certificate with a plaque of honour with the "Bai Po" logo as a symbol of excellence in business.
Published : February 11, 2022
Published : Feb 13, 2022
Published : Feb 13, 2022
Published : Feb 12, 2022
Published : Feb 12, 2022
Published : Feb 13, 2022
Published : Feb 13, 2022
Published : Feb 13, 2022
Published : Feb 13, 2022