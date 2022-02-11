Seven innovative SMEs honoured at Bai Po Business Awards

SMEs honoured by Bai Po Business Awards by Sasin this year include:



▪️E-Empowerment Co Ltd, a one-stop online warehousing service provider under the name of MyCloudFulfillment that comes with an order management system and Application Programming Interface to automatically connect with omni-sales channels.



▪️Thai Innofood Co Ltd, a manufacturer and distributor of fermented pork sausages or Nham under the Don Muang Nham Km 26 and Sutthiluck Nham brands, known as the first in Thailand to adopt innovative irradiation food technology to produce fermented pork sausages.



▪️PAC Corporation (Thailand) Co Ltd, a manufacturer of innovative and energy-saving water heaters and air-conditioners under the PAC brand.



▪️Viya Crab Products Co Ltd, a manufacturer and exporter of pasteurised canned and chilled crab meat under the Siam Crab, Viya Crab, Swasdee Crab, and Smile Crab brands and an owner of the “Chaolay Seafood” restaurant. By establishing the "Blue Crab Bank”, the company is at the forefront of a campaign to return blue crabs to the ocean.