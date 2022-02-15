Marriot International plans Asia-Pacific expansion

“This year, we expect to continue to drive demand and growth, which is a testament to our talented teams committed to operational excellence, and the relationships we have with the customers we’re privileged to serve and the developers, owners, franchisees and partners we’re honoured to do business with,” Smith said.

Greater China remains an engine for Marriot International’s growth, as it accounts for more than half of the company’s anticipated luxury openings in Asia Pacific in 2022.

Ritz-Carlton Reserve anticipates expanding its highly curated portfolio in Greater China, debuting its first rare estate in the historic Jiuzhaigou valley later this year. Additional expected luxury openings in 2022 include JW Marriott Hotel Changsha and W Macau-Studio City, the company said.

Research by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) suggests that leisure travel demand is now booming at an accelerating rate. Marrriot said it was poised to strengthen its presence across several leisure destinations as leisure demand continues to outpace business travel this year. In South Korea, the company expects to bring its JW Marriott brand to Jeju with the opening of JW Marriott Jeju Resort & Spa in May 2022. Meanwhile, the scheduled opening of W Sydney in late 2022 will mark the third W hotel in Australia.