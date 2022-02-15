Marriot International plans Asia-Pacific expansion

Marriott International Inc on Tuesday announced plans to expand its portfolio across Asia Pacific, aiming to open its 1,000th property in the region by late 2022.
The company said in a press statement that it expects to open nearly 100 properties in the region this year.
Craig S Smith, Group President, International for Marriott International, said the firm is signing an average two new development deals per week, with deals clinched in 13 different markets across the region.
“This year, we expect to continue to drive demand and growth, which is a testament to our talented teams committed to operational excellence, and the relationships we have with the customers we’re privileged to serve and the developers, owners, franchisees and partners we’re honoured to do business with,” Smith said.
Greater China remains an engine for Marriot International’s growth, as it accounts for more than half of the company’s anticipated luxury openings in Asia Pacific in 2022.
Ritz-Carlton Reserve anticipates expanding its highly curated portfolio in Greater China, debuting its first rare estate in the historic Jiuzhaigou valley later this year. Additional expected luxury openings in 2022 include JW Marriott Hotel Changsha and W Macau-Studio City, the company said.
Research by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) suggests that leisure travel demand is now booming at an accelerating rate. Marrriot said it was poised to strengthen its presence across several leisure destinations as leisure demand continues to outpace business travel this year. In South Korea, the company expects to bring its JW Marriott brand to Jeju with the opening of JW Marriott Jeju Resort & Spa in May 2022. Meanwhile, the scheduled opening of W Sydney in late 2022 will mark the third W hotel in Australia.
With wellness and well-being remaining a continued priority for many travellers, the company’s leading wellness brand, Westin Hotels & Resorts, is due to celebrate two new debuts in Japan’s Yokohama and Vietnam’s Cam Ranh in 2022.
Marriott’s select service portfolio is driving momentum for growth, providing a wide range of amenities and offerings across well-established brands such as Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, AC Hotels and Moxy Hotels. In Greater China, the openings of select service hotels will further expand consumers’ travel choices, bringing guests a diverse range of experiences in emerging Chinese destinations. Four Points by Sheraton expects to continue its growth with five planned openings throughout the year, while Moxy Hotels anticipates continuing to share its playful spirit in destinations such as Suzhou and Xi’an.
Outside of Greater China, the company expects to debut its AC Hotels brand in South Korea with AC Hotel Seoul Gangnam and in Australia with AC Hotel Melbourne Southbank. In Japan, Fairfield by Marriott expects to continue to strengthen its presence with six new properties planned to open across Nara, Hokkaido and Hyogo along “Michi-no-Eki” roadside stations aimed at revitalising the country’s local sightseeing spots and well-hidden rural destinations, the press statement said.
Published : February 15, 2022
