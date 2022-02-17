Zipmex Announces Launch of Curated NFT Platform, Zixel by Zipmex, with SEA’s First Immersive Metaverse Exhibition at Siam Paragon

Zipmex, Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing digital assets platform, is bringing further innovations to the crypto space with its announcement of Zixel by Zipmex, a curated NFT platform focused on making available the new world of digital collectibles to crypto users, superfans, and digitally-savvy consumers across Southeast Asia with NFTs that serve to bridge digital and physical experiences.
To celebrate the launch of Zixel by Zipmex, Zipmex Group is hosting Southeast Asia’s first-ever Metaverse exhibition, “The Metaworld by Zixel” at Siam Paragon from 17th February to 20th March, 2022. The exhibition invites the public to interact with NFTs and immerse themselves into the Metaverse through a variety of experiences. As visitors enter the space they are met with a rotational NFT gallery exhibiting a variety of NFTs from partners, a projection mapping zone and Metaverse Game Stations where visitors can explore Decentraland and Brandverse, a globally recognised Metaverse and a Thai-owned platform. The highlight of the exhibition is the NFT Factory created in collaboration with the creators of Thailand’s first virtual influencer, Bangkok Naughty Boo where visitors can create their own virtual avatar, record their movements through motion capture technology and have their avatar displayed in the exhibition in real-time. What’s more is visitors are able to transform their avatar into an NFT and collect their creation, creating new opportunities for first-time NFT collectors.
“One of the biggest buzzwords of 2021 was “NFTs” and “Metaverse”. However, there is still a gap between everyday users and these new phenomenons. At Zipmex, we aim to provide clarity and seek to make available these new innovations. That is why we have made the Metaverse come to life by building Southeast Asia’s first metaverse exhibition where guests can fully immerse themselves. Through a physical format, this highly interactive exhibition has been specifically designed to cultivate and engage the public with first-hand experiences of different NFTs, avatars, and the Metaverse, in partnership with some of Thailand’s most iconic brands and creators. ” stated Proud Limpongpan, Chief Marketing Officer of Zipmex Group
The launch of The Metaworld by Zixel comes with a roster of leading artists, musicians, creators and brands across industries to its curated platform including: GMM Grammy, Siam Piwat, Thai Airways, True Group, The Standard, SC Asset, with the vision to collaboratively become the driving force of digital culture in the Southeast Asian NFT space. Through media partnerships, the curated NFT collections will gain mass visibility through partners such as Bangkok Post, and NFT billboard activations with media giant, Plan B.
Panthep Nilasinthop, Chief Customer Officer, Siam Piwat Co., Ltd. said “Siam Piwat is Thailand’s management excellence in property and retail development. We are reinforcing our vision as ‘The Visionary ICON’ to present new experience and be a trend leader in this digital-centric era. The co-creation with Zipmex, the leading digital asset investment and exchange platform amplifies the vision of Siam Piwat and our partners in our Global Ecosystem. The partnership between Siam Piwat and Zipmex highlights the best of both worlds, ‘Creating Shared Values’ for greater success. In addition, two ultimate destinations now merged into one. Siam Paragon is a global retail destination and Zipmex is a hub of NFT and Cryptocurrency education. Our series of co-creation offers experiences that speak to the new generation whose interests and lifestyles now run in parallel to both online and offline world, which is a key trend of the future.”
Zixel by Zipmex will be dropping its first launch series with GMM Grammy’s top music artist, Getsunova with a collection of music-focused NFTs for the launch of the band’s new album, Thailander. Getsunova’s Thailander NFT series is a collection of 2,000 unique stylistically curated NFTs that portray the humor-filled essence of Thai pop-culture. The limited edition collectibles play with sarcasm and parody on iconic everyday objects known to every Thailander. For the first drop, Getsunova invites you to test your luck with Mystery Boxes ranging from Basic, Rare and Super Rare editions.
"The collaboration between GMM Grammy and Zipmex is our shared vision to drive the music NFT market and curate new experiences for fans in different dimensions: to engage, to own and to invest. Our strategy is to combine creativity and innovation in order to elevate the standard of digital music assets in Thailand. The Thailander NFT collection is Getsunova, Thailand’s leading band’s first-ever NFT drop, in which the limited pieces are iconically familiar everyday objects that touch the hearts of every Thailander. We are proud and excited to present Thailand’s first-ever Metaverse concert, and display Getsunova NFTs for our fans to fully immerse and experience." stated Jipattikal Panikbutr, Executive Vice President, GMM Digital.
Getsunova will also become the first Thai music artist to perform a concert on the metaverse at the Zixel by Zipmex Launch Party event hosted on Decentraland from 18th-22nd February. The metaverse event will feature headline performances by Getsunova and a DJ set by Hong Kong-Shanghai-London based music collective, Yeti Out, with a variety of activities ranging from the Zixel NFT gallery, NFT badge giveaway, Getsunova wearable giveaways and an NFT scavenger hunt. Join the Zixel by Zipmex Launch Party on Decentraland here: https://zipmex.app/ueiUG
About Zipmex Group
Zipmex is Southeast Asia's fastest growing digital assets platform with a focus on building the foundation of Asia’s financial architecture to empower everyone to experience the digital assets world. The company's Thai subsidiary has a Digital Assets Exchange license and Brokerage license issued by the Ministry of Finance of Thailand, and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is also legally compliant in Singapore, Australia and Indonesia.
About Zixel by Zipmex
The digital collectible destination to discover, collect and trade curated NFTs. Zixel by Zipmex is a platform where brands and digital communities connect, and where art and internet culture
