Singha Estate reports spectacular gains in 2021 as risk diversification strategy pays off

Singha Estate Pcl reported an 18 per cent increase in revenue year on year amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and a spectacular turnaround in results year on year in the fourth quarter.

The company reported revenue of 7.739 billion baht for 2021, with improvements year on year in four consecutive quarters, aggregating an 18 per cent rise compared to the previous year. Singha achieved a net profit of 100 million baht in the fourth quarter alone, after reporting a loss for the period in the previous year.

The increase in revenue came primarily from the hospitality business, which reported 4.512 billion baht revenue, nearly triple the total revenue from sales and services last year. The company sees the performance as the success of its strategy to diversify risk.

Nearly 90 per cent of total revenue in 2021 was contributed by the UK Portfolio hotels, which gained from the strong recovery of the tourism industry from the high vaccination rate. The Project Crossroads Phase 1 hotels were highly rated and attracted various types of customers.