Sasin to hold its last open house for school's 2022 intake on March 19

Established in 1982, Sasin School of Management is a globally renowned business school celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Sasin is the top business school in Thailand and has one of Asia’s top 3 — and one of the world’s top 50 — full-time MBA programmes, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Sasin has also been ranked in the World’s Top 100 and Asia’s Top 10 for Entrepreneurship and Alumni Outcomes and Class and Faculty Diversity in the QS Global MBA Rankings 2021.

Sasin has accreditations from both the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business and the European Quality Improvement System. It was the first school in Thailand to be awarded either accreditation. Sasin continues to be one of only six Southeast Asia-based schools with both accreditations. All degree programmes are taught in English.

Interested people can register for the school's open house at https://study.sasin.edu/open-house (limited space available; RSVP only according to Covid-19 prevention procedures).

For more information about Sasin’s programmes, visit https://sasin.edu or apply online at https://apply.sasin.edu. Or call 085-123-6832 for more information.