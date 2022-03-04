Sasin to hold its last open house for school's 2022 intake on March 19

Sasin School of Management will organise its open house event on March 19, from 10am to noon, to enable visitors to learn more about Sasin’s programmes.
This in-person event is the last open house before the school’s 2022 intake, with the final application deadline on March 31 this year.
Sasin’s programmes are taught by a combination of its core faculty and visiting professors from some of the world’s leading business schools. Sasin has an extensive network of global partners, offering students a wide range of international opportunities at some of the top business schools around the world.
Currently, Sasin has a record number of inbound international exchange students joining classes at Sasin this module, while more than 30 Sasin students are enjoying their exchange experience in North America, Europe and Asia.
Sasin’s focus is to “Inspire.Connect.Transform” for a better, smarter, sustainable world. This is reflected in all the programmes, with a strong emphasis on sustainability through an entrepreneurial mindset, and a significant reputation for innovation and leadership in these important areas.
Established in 1982, Sasin School of Management is a globally renowned business school celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Sasin is the top business school in Thailand and has one of Asia’s top 3 — and one of the world’s top 50 — full-time MBA programmes, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Sasin has also been ranked in the World’s Top 100 and Asia’s Top 10 for Entrepreneurship and Alumni Outcomes and Class and Faculty Diversity in the QS Global MBA Rankings 2021.
Sasin has accreditations from both the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business and the European Quality Improvement System. It was the first school in Thailand to be awarded either accreditation. Sasin continues to be one of only six Southeast Asia-based schools with both accreditations. All degree programmes are taught in English.
Interested people can register for the school's open house at https://study.sasin.edu/open-house (limited space available; RSVP only according to Covid-19 prevention procedures).
For more information about Sasin’s programmes, visit https://sasin.edu or apply online at https://apply.sasin.edu. Or call 085-123-6832 for more information.
Published : March 04, 2022
