Bitec to be venue for major printing and packaging exhibition in October

This will be a space for cutting edge innovation from three industries in the production of printing and packaging. It will underline Thailand’s potential as a hub for regional trade exhibitions, connecting manufacturers with innovators in printing, packaging and corrugated cardboard to move ahead with their operations after the country has reopened, the organisers said.

Messe Düsseldorf Asia’s managing director, Gernot Ringling, said that the event will showcase innovation and technology to address future manufacturing trends from over 250 leading companies from all over the world.

Each company is ready to show off the latest cutting-edge innovations and technology for the production of printing and packaging. This includes 3D printing technology, a cost-effective innovation for small, medium or large enterprises. There is the technology that is responsible for the environment, in line with government policy to drive the economy under the BCG model. This also covers packaging, which is an industry currently growing strongly, with packaging for the environment, meeting the needs of e-commerce channels, and responsive to healthcare needs during the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

The event will include space to conduct business negotiations. Experts will also be on hand to provide knowledge about the industry and its innovations and will consult on implementing technology and being prepared for changes. Business operators, designers and manufacturers can try out business operations for themselves with MICE technology, with support from TCEB, the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (Public Organisation).