Bitec to be venue for major printing and packaging exhibition in October

Messe Düsseldorf Asia has teamed up with the Thai Printing Association, the Thai Packaging Association and the Thai Corrugated Packaging Association to host the event.
This will be a space for cutting edge innovation from three industries in the production of printing and packaging. It will underline Thailand’s potential as a hub for regional trade exhibitions, connecting manufacturers with innovators in printing, packaging and corrugated cardboard to move ahead with their operations after the country has reopened, the organisers said.
Messe Düsseldorf Asia’s managing director, Gernot Ringling, said that the event will showcase innovation and technology to address future manufacturing trends from over 250 leading companies from all over the world.
Each company is ready to show off the latest cutting-edge innovations and technology for the production of printing and packaging. This includes 3D printing technology, a cost-effective innovation for small, medium or large enterprises. There is the technology that is responsible for the environment, in line with government policy to drive the economy under the BCG model. This also covers packaging, which is an industry currently growing strongly, with packaging for the environment, meeting the needs of e-commerce channels, and responsive to healthcare needs during the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.
The event will include space to conduct business negotiations. Experts will also be on hand to provide knowledge about the industry and its innovations and will consult on implementing technology and being prepared for changes. Business operators, designers and manufacturers can try out business operations for themselves with MICE technology, with support from TCEB, the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (Public Organisation).
Kriengkrai Thiennukul, vice chairman of Industrial Promotion Support, the Federation of Thai Industries, noted that there were currently huge challenges for Thailand and the world economy, with the current pandemic and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Despite all these problems, projections for the Thai economy in 2022 showed a recovery trend with an average growth rate of 3.5 to 4.5 per cent. If Thai industry can boost its capabilities with the application of science, technology, innovation and digital systems, while improving productivity and focusing on developing management skills as well as knowledge about tech and innovation, this can upgrade the Thai industrial sector.
Thai Packaging Association president Manit Kamolsuwan said that designing packaging under policies to control and prevent the spread of infection from Covid-19 could be called “The New Normal for Packaging Design”, which had many components.
The association wanted to introduce new alternatives for sustainability by encouraging packaging for food products made from paper and cards to manage business continuity in the packaging industry and reduce risk from natural threats.
Thai Corrugated Packaging Association president Chusak Deetrakunwattanapoen mentioned that the current rapid growth of the e-commerce sector was going to continue. This year, it was forecast to grow by at least 30 per cent.
Thai Printing Association president Pongthira Pathanapiradej said there were growth opportunities for printing in Thailand. The printing and packaging businesses, in particular, had a total market value in 2021 of between 140 and 150 billion baht, growing 5 per cent in 2020.
Continuous growth had been enabled by growing e-commerce, as consumers have increasingly turned to online channels. Over the last few years, printing volumes for both labels and packaging have clearly increased. Modern printing technology has improved in quality, making many businesses look at printing labels they had designed themselves, and having adaptable labels while including QR codes on corrugated boards and other packaging. He said the Thai commercial printing industry should look at investment in new machinery and digital printers to meet the rapidly increasing needs of the e-commerce market.
Published : March 09, 2022
By : THE NATION
