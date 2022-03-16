Over 50% of MSMEs unable to secure business funding due to rigid lending, admin: survey

More than half – 63 per cent – of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Thailand have been unable to secure sufficient, or any, funding on at least one or more occasions over the last five years, according to a survey by cloud banking platform Mambu.

The “Small business, big growth” report surveyed more than 1,000 MSME owners globally, including in Thailand, who set up a company and applied for a business loan in the last five years.

More than a third – 35 per cent – of Thai MSMEs had to rely on friends and family for loans, followed by 34 per cent who secured funding from traditional banks or building societies, and 25 per cent from specialist SME and commercial lenders.

Of the MSMEs unable to secure sufficient funding, 34 per cent were unable to hire effectively, 32 per cent were unable to upgrade or improve technology and 31 per cent experienced cash-flow issues or were unable to launch new products or services.

Mambu’s findings come amid a rise in alternative lending, as Thai MSMEs turn to challenger banks and fintechs to overcome common barriers, such as rigid lending criteria (44%), too much paperwork and administration (30%) and slow lending speeds (29%). The opportunity for new entrants is clear as the vast majority (95%) of these organisations say they are open to changing lenders for a better experience.