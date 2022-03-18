3 big changes in real estate market to look out for

“Landlords or real estate investors should carefully study market trends while seeking opportunities to enhance their land’s potential to generate attractive returns that could cover related expenses or even grow their existing assets,” she added.

As such, landowners and investors should watch the following three trends:

1. New ways of using land during the ‘new normal’ era: The Covid-19 pandemic has drastically changed the way we lead our lives. Work-from-home has become increasingly popular, and it is expected to be a mainstream work choice in the future. Given this, the number of people traveling to work in the city will decline, and this is bound to affect land utilisation. For instance, people will likely prefer to live in homes that are more spacious than a condominium unit; office spaces may become smaller; online shopping will replace shopping malls; and consumers will also prefer to order food to eat at home rather than dining out. All of these factors will likely cause land prices in downtown areas to decline, while those in the outskirts of cities will likely increase. Aside from the location, another important factor is the potential of a piece of land, ie, how it can be developed to meet the needs of consumers in today’s world.