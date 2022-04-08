AGE expects strong Q1/2022 result driven by coal, logistics business

Meanwhile, on the logistics side of the business, the company signed a contract worth 110 million baht to transport industrial products for the next two years. AGE also has an existing contract, signed in advance at the end of 2021, to transport three million tonnes of industrial products. This contract has a total service period of three years, starting this year.

The company plans to increase investment in logistics by adding one more warehouse. AGE currently operates five warehouses for storage services. In keeping with its strategy of boosting logistics investment, the company has increased its logistics revenue target from 4 per cent of total revenue last year to 5 per cent this year.

For 2022, the company set its target revenue from the logistic business at 2.5 billion baht, up from 2.002 billion baht in 2021. Services to AGE affiliates accounted for 76.5 per cent of logistics revenue while 23.5 per cent came from outside customers.

Meanwhile, the subsidiary AGE Agri Trading Co Ltd ­– which was recently established to provide, distribute and export agricultural products – is expected to realise revenue within this year.